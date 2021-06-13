Mineral Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:MALRY) Short Interest Down 53.8% in May

Mineral Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:MALRY) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decline of 53.8% from the May 13th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MALRY shares. Citigroup lowered shares of Mineral Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of Mineral Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MALRY remained flat at $$37.22 on Friday. 5 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,056. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.06. Mineral Resources has a one year low of $13.77 and a one year high of $38.35.

Mineral Resources Limited, together with subsidiaries, operates as a mining services and processing company in Australia, China, and Singapore. It operates through three segments: Mining Services, Commodities, and Central. The company offers contract crushing, screening, processing, and specialist mining services; mine services, including materials handling, plant and equipment hire, plant and equipment maintenance, tails recovery, and aggregate crushing; and design, engineering, and construction services in the resources sector.

