Minereum (MNE) Market Capitalization Tops $1.30 Million

Minereum (CURRENCY:MNE) traded down 4.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on June 13th. One Minereum coin can currently be bought for about $0.10 or 0.00000289 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Minereum has traded 26.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Minereum has a total market cap of $1.30 million and approximately $26,391.00 worth of Minereum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002780 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.94 or 0.00058205 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003728 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.11 or 0.00022538 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002782 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $284.66 or 0.00791055 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,931.80 or 0.08147345 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.74 or 0.00085431 BTC.

Minereum Profile

Minereum (CRYPTO:MNE) is a coin. Minereum’s total supply is 12,441,439 coins. The official website for Minereum is www.minereum.com . Minereum’s official Twitter account is @minereumtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Minereum is the first ever self mining Smart Contract Token. Coins are generated on the fly with a mathematical formula. The MNE token is an Ethereum-based token. The Genesis Addresses Collection occurred between April 14 5 PM UTC and April 15 5 PM UTC, 4268 addresses were collected from the community. Each Genesis Address was attributed 32,000 coins, as there were 4268 Genesis Addresses, the Total Maximum Supply was set to 136,576,000 MNE. Although the Total Max Supply is set to 136,576,000 MNE, this supply will only be reached in about 47 years. This is because of the Self Mining principle of minereum that only allows each Genesis Address to mine 0.00032 MNE per ethereum block. “

Minereum Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Minereum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Minereum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Minereum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

