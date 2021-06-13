Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. Has $2.44 Million Stock Holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN)

Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. lifted its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 145.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,942 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,442 shares during the quarter. Alexion Pharmaceuticals comprises 0.2% of Mint Tower Capital Management B.V.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V.’s holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ALXN. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 66.9% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 222 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 140.0% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 240 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

ALXN stock opened at $181.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 4.52 and a quick ratio of 3.96. The firm has a market cap of $40.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.28, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.28. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $99.91 and a 1-year high of $182.72. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $169.56.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $3.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 23.43% and a net margin of 10.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.22 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 12.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on ALXN. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $156.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer upgraded Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $159.32.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS); and SOLIRIS for the treatment of PNH, aHUS, generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG), and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD).

