Minter Network Price Tops $0.0068 on Top Exchanges (BIP)

Minter Network (CURRENCY:BIP) traded 13.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 13th. In the last seven days, Minter Network has traded down 28.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Minter Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0068 or 0.00000018 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Minter Network has a market cap of $27.46 million and approximately $27,165.00 worth of Minter Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002704 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002287 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.86 or 0.00056368 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000422 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $63.63 or 0.00171930 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000886 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.60 or 0.00190753 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $416.12 or 0.01124382 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002766 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 18.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001398 BTC.

Minter Network Profile

Minter Network uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 31st, 2018. Minter Network’s total supply is 4,272,943,310 coins and its circulating supply is 4,067,733,743 coins. Minter Network’s official website is www.minter.network . Minter Network’s official Twitter account is @MinterTeam . The official message board for Minter Network is medium.com/@MinterTeam

According to CryptoCompare, “Minter is a blockchain network based on the Tendermint engine. It uses a DPoS (Delegated Proof of Stake) consensus mechanism that allows for conducting near instant (up to 5sec.) cryptocurrency transactions and creating project coins with algorithmic price discovery. The BIP is a cryptocurrency created and developed to work within the Minter blockchain. It will serve the users as a medium of value exchange and the reserve currency for all of the other coins issued in the network, providing for instant and absolute liquidity. The BIP tokens will be mineable and can be exchanged for other coins issued in the Minter network and major cryptocurrencies. “

Minter Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Minter Network directly using US dollars.

