MintMe.com Coin (MINTME) Price Hits $0.0025 on Top Exchanges

MintMe.com Coin (CURRENCY:MINTME) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on June 13th. Over the last week, MintMe.com Coin has traded 0.1% higher against the dollar. MintMe.com Coin has a market cap of $468,208.85 and $75.00 worth of MintMe.com Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MintMe.com Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0025 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36,013.86 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,372.17 or 0.06586821 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000866 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $161.29 or 0.00447850 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $571.59 or 0.01587142 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $55.50 or 0.00154106 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $244.12 or 0.00677859 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $162.79 or 0.00452012 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00007402 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.39 or 0.00039948 BTC.

About MintMe.com Coin

MINTME is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2-MintMe version hashing algorithm. MintMe.com Coin’s total supply is 535,590,146 coins and its circulating supply is 185,590,144 coins. The official message board for MintMe.com Coin is webchain.network/news/archive . MintMe.com Coin’s official Twitter account is @mintmeproject . MintMe.com Coin’s official website is www.mintme.com/coin

According to CryptoCompare, “MintMe Coin conceives the community of website users as the processing grid for applications. The protocol is constantly being revised in order to avoid exploitation with ASIC, thus keeping well- balanced block difficulty and device performance. There are over 1.5 billion websites, which are delivering millions of services every second; through MintMe Coin each of those sites could be securing DApps. MintMe.com Coin was recently rebranded from Webchain. “

Buying and Selling MintMe.com Coin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MintMe.com Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MintMe.com Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MintMe.com Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

