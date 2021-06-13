Mirrored Apple One Day Volume Reaches $30,496.00 (mAAPL)

Mirrored Apple (CURRENCY:mAAPL) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 13th. Over the last seven days, Mirrored Apple has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar. One Mirrored Apple coin can now be purchased for $129.09 or 0.00332545 BTC on exchanges. Mirrored Apple has a market capitalization of $32.73 million and approximately $30,496.00 worth of Mirrored Apple was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002577 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002251 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.93 or 0.00056500 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000400 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $63.87 or 0.00164533 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $72.78 or 0.00187488 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $434.49 or 0.01119247 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,815.60 or 0.99988571 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Mirrored Apple Profile

Mirrored Apple’s total supply is 253,573 coins. The official website for Mirrored Apple is mirror.finance . The official message board for Mirrored Apple is medium.com/@mirror-protocol . Mirrored Apple’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol

Buying and Selling Mirrored Apple

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Apple directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored Apple should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mirrored Apple using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

