Mirrored iShares Silver Trust (mSLV) Trading 0.8% Higher This Week

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust (CURRENCY:mSLV) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 13th. Mirrored iShares Silver Trust has a total market cap of $33.90 million and approximately $29,708.00 worth of Mirrored iShares Silver Trust was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mirrored iShares Silver Trust coin can now be bought for about $26.62 or 0.00068463 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Mirrored iShares Silver Trust has traded 0.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Mirrored iShares Silver Trust alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002571 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002236 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.66 or 0.00055702 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $63.28 or 0.00162724 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 18.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000305 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.78 or 0.00187162 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $418.83 or 0.01077021 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $39,010.22 or 1.00313676 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust Profile

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s total supply is 1,273,145 coins. Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s official website is mirror.finance . The official message board for Mirrored iShares Silver Trust is medium.com/mirror-protocol . Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored iShares Silver Trust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored iShares Silver Trust should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mirrored iShares Silver Trust using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Mirrored iShares Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mirrored iShares Silver Trust and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.