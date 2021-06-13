Mirrored iShares Silver Trust (mSLV) Trading 1.2% Higher Over Last Week

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust (CURRENCY:mSLV) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on June 13th. Mirrored iShares Silver Trust has a market capitalization of $34.00 million and $717.00 worth of Mirrored iShares Silver Trust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mirrored iShares Silver Trust coin can now be bought for about $26.71 or 0.00074216 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Mirrored iShares Silver Trust has traded up 1.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002780 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002312 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.31 or 0.00056453 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000453 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.09 or 0.00172544 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70.27 or 0.00195266 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $399.01 or 0.01108824 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35,955.99 or 0.99920050 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust Coin Profile

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s total supply is 1,273,145 coins. The official message board for Mirrored iShares Silver Trust is medium.com/mirror-protocol . Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s official website is mirror.finance

Buying and Selling Mirrored iShares Silver Trust

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored iShares Silver Trust directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored iShares Silver Trust should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mirrored iShares Silver Trust using one of the exchanges listed above.

