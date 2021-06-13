Mirrored Netflix Price Hits $495.00 on Top Exchanges (mNFLX)

Mirrored Netflix (CURRENCY:mNFLX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 13th. Over the last seven days, Mirrored Netflix has traded 2.5% higher against the dollar. Mirrored Netflix has a market cap of $30.26 million and $37,102.00 worth of Mirrored Netflix was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mirrored Netflix coin can currently be bought for about $495.00 or 0.01266387 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002558 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002251 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.82 or 0.00055833 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 37% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000508 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $66.19 or 0.00169327 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $72.37 or 0.00185137 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $423.24 or 0.01082800 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,106.82 or 1.00048337 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Mirrored Netflix Coin Profile

Mirrored Netflix’s total supply is 61,138 coins. Mirrored Netflix’s official website is mirror.finance . Mirrored Netflix’s official message board is medium.com/@mirror-protocol . Mirrored Netflix’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol

Mirrored Netflix Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Netflix directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored Netflix should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mirrored Netflix using one of the exchanges listed above.

