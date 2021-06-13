Mirrored United States Oil Fund (mUSO) Market Cap Reaches $29.49 Million

Mirrored United States Oil Fund (CURRENCY:mUSO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 13th. Mirrored United States Oil Fund has a market cap of $29.49 million and approximately $83,356.00 worth of Mirrored United States Oil Fund was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mirrored United States Oil Fund coin can currently be purchased for approximately $48.28 or 0.00124112 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Mirrored United States Oil Fund has traded down 0.7% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002570 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002268 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.07 or 0.00056743 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded up 46.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000576 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $64.65 or 0.00166198 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $73.21 or 0.00188196 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $433.72 or 0.01114974 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,875.30 or 0.99936685 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Mirrored United States Oil Fund Profile

Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s total supply is 610,876 coins. The official website for Mirrored United States Oil Fund is mirror.finance . Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . The official message board for Mirrored United States Oil Fund is medium.com/mirror-protocol

Mirrored United States Oil Fund Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored United States Oil Fund directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored United States Oil Fund should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mirrored United States Oil Fund using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

