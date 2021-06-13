Mitsubishi Estate Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITEY) Short Interest Update

Mitsubishi Estate Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITEY) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 8,700 shares, a decrease of 51.7% from the May 13th total of 18,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 50,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Mitsubishi Estate stock traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,872. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Mitsubishi Estate has a 52-week low of $13.72 and a 52-week high of $18.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.63 billion, a PE ratio of 18.19 and a beta of 0.68.

Mitsubishi Estate (OTCMKTS:MITEY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 billion. Mitsubishi Estate had a return on equity of 7.05% and a net margin of 11.25%. Equities research analysts predict that Mitsubishi Estate will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MITEY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mitsubishi Estate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Mitsubishi Estate from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Mizuho cut Mitsubishi Estate from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th.

Mitsubishi Estate Company Profile

Mitsubishi Estate Co, Ltd. engages in the real estate activities in Japan and internationally. The company is involved in the development, leasing, property management, and sale of office buildings; planning, development, and tenant leasing of retail facilities/outlets; investment, development, operational management, and asset management of logistics facilities; operation of 13 hotels under the Royal Park Hotels brand in Japan and the Marunouchi Hotel in the Marunouchi area; and operation of Takamatsu Airport, Miyako Shimojishima Airport Terminal, Mt.

