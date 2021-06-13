Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Acquires 150,000 Shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) by 80.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 336,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.63% of iShares US Real Estate ETF worth $30,892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IYR. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 124.5% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 35,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,001,000 after purchasing an additional 19,436 shares during the last quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $491,000. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 66,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,727,000 after acquiring an additional 2,836 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IYR opened at $104.45 on Friday. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $75.34 and a 1-year high of $105.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $98.45.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

