Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Acquires 1,980 Shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 403,935 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,980 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.18% of Seagate Technology worth $27,067,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of STX. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 1.3% in the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 16,683 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 1.3% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 61,318 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $4,706,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 247.1% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 11,014 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $845,000 after purchasing an additional 7,841 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $23,151,000. 86.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:STX opened at $96.77 on Friday. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 52 week low of $43.53 and a 52 week high of $106.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.12, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $90.94. The firm has a market cap of $22.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.13, a PEG ratio of 16.82 and a beta of 1.14.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The data storage provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.30. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 88.26%. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.64%.

In related news, SVP Katherine Schuelke sold 24,525 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.70, for a total value of $2,347,042.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,213,479.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 100,000 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.13, for a total value of $9,213,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 202,279 shares of company stock worth $18,751,510 in the last 90 days. 0.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on STX shares. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $98.00 target price on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.96.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

