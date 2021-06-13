Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Boosts Stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) by 173.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 602,443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 382,091 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.26% of Gaming and Leisure Properties worth $25,544,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 22.3% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 23,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,006,000 after buying an additional 4,318 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 2.4% during the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 18,791 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $797,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 28.2% during the first quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 11,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 2,554 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 3.2% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,494,308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,395,000 after purchasing an additional 45,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the first quarter worth $707,000. Institutional investors own 88.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Gaming and Leisure Properties alerts:

GLPI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Citigroup started coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upped their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $47.50 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.50.

In related news, Director E Scott Urdang purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $46.21 per share, with a total value of $46,210.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 132,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,108,546.11. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Brandon John Moore sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.02, for a total transaction of $480,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 166,502 shares in the company, valued at $7,995,426.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 5.53% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GLPI opened at $47.86 on Friday. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $31.93 and a one year high of $48.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 6.21 and a current ratio of 6.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.90.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.27). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 22.25% and a net margin of 45.76%. On average, research analysts predict that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This is a positive change from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.68%.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Company Profile

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

Recommended Story: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Receive News & Ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.