Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Boosts Stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 500,986 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,051 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.09% of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF worth $26,723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Front Barnett Associates LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 50.6% in the 1st quarter. Front Barnett Associates LLC now owns 415,753 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $22,176,000 after buying an additional 139,636 shares during the period. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 11,027 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $588,000 after buying an additional 2,898 shares during the period. InterOcean Capital Group LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 23,007 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 54,577 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,912,000 after buying an additional 11,374 shares during the period. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 38.3% in the 1st quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 14,978 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $799,000 after buying an additional 4,149 shares during the period. 75.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EEM stock opened at $55.29 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.21. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $38.50 and a 52 week high of $58.29.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

