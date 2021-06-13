Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Cuts Holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 18.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,454 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 13,709 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.09% of O’Reilly Automotive worth $29,638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Cumberland Partners Ltd purchased a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ORLY stock opened at $534.76 on Friday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $401.65 and a 12-month high of $568.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $536.03. The company has a market capitalization of $37.30 billion, a PE ratio of 19.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.09.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $7.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.47 by $1.59. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 545.81% and a net margin of 15.99%. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 25.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $556.00, for a total transaction of $2,780,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 102,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,925,504. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Gregory L. Henslee sold 24,014 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.19, for a total value of $11,771,422.66. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 42,291 shares in the company, valued at $20,730,625.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 108,207 shares of company stock worth $56,914,074 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ORLY shares. Stephens raised their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $530.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $578.00 to $595.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Wedbush lifted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $460.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $480.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $545.22.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

