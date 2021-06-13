Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Decreases Stock Position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) by 17.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 516,210 shares of the company’s stock after selling 111,882 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.09% of Archer-Daniels-Midland worth $28,955,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,675,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,899,209,000 after buying an additional 485,255 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,033,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,910,000 after purchasing an additional 549,774 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 4th quarter worth approximately $293,347,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,414,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,520,000 after purchasing an additional 30,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marathon Asset Management LLP grew its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 2,956,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,496,000 after purchasing an additional 36,067 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

ADM stock opened at $66.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.87 billion, a PE ratio of 15.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $64.03. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 52 week low of $37.54 and a 52 week high of $69.30.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $18.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.13 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 12.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.23%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ADM. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $53.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.38.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It procures, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural raw materials, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, and barley.

