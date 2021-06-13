Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Grows Stake in Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 203,578 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,728 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.29% of Appian worth $27,066,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Appian in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in Appian by 80.4% in the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Appian in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Appian by 46.3% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Appian in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on APPN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Appian from $84.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Appian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Macquarie raised Appian from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Truist increased their target price on Appian from $95.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Appian from $100.00 to $91.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.56.

In other Appian news, Director Albert G.W. Biddle III sold 5,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.29, for a total transaction of $821,811.00. Also, CRO Eric Calvin Cross sold 2,570 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.55, for a total value of $258,413.50. Following the sale, the executive now owns 7,524 shares in the company, valued at $756,538.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 43.90% of the company’s stock.

APPN stock opened at $113.00 on Friday. Appian Co. has a twelve month low of $44.03 and a twelve month high of $260.00. The company has a market cap of $8.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -226.00 and a beta of 1.73. The company’s 50 day moving average is $107.92.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.08. Appian had a negative return on equity of 11.34% and a negative net margin of 11.25%. The company had revenue of $88.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.12) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Appian Co. will post -0.91 EPS for the current year.

Appian Corporation provides low-code automation platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, workflows, data structures, reports, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded. The company also offers professional and customer support services.

