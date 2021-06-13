Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Grows Stake in Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) by 13.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 236,948 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,530 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.38% of Beyond Meat worth $30,832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Beyond Meat by 14.4% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Beyond Meat by 22.1% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 2,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Beyond Meat in the first quarter worth $34,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its holdings in Beyond Meat by 14.8% in the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 10,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Beyond Meat by 7.7% in the first quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 246,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,113,000 after purchasing an additional 17,551 shares during the last quarter. 49.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BYND has been the topic of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on shares of Beyond Meat from $155.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Beyond Meat from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their price objective on shares of Beyond Meat from $184.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Beyond Meat in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Beyond Meat from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.37.

Shares of Beyond Meat stock opened at $149.42 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $128.94. Beyond Meat, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $99.86 and a fifty-two week high of $221.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27, a current ratio of 18.12 and a quick ratio of 16.13.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $108.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.92 million. Beyond Meat had a negative return on equity of 18.94% and a negative net margin of 19.58%. The company’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Beyond Meat, Inc. will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Charles Muth sold 67,192 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.27, for a total transaction of $8,954,677.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 49,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,575,541.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher Isaac Stone sold 27,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.50, for a total transaction of $4,001,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,884. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 104,692 shares of company stock valued at $14,276,503. Insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Beyond Meat, Inc, a food company, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. It operates under the Beyond Meat, Beyond Burger, Beyond Beef, Beyond Sausage, Beyond Breakfast Sausage, Beyond Chicken, Beyond Fried Chicken, Beyond Meatball, the Caped Steer Logo, Go Beyond, Eat What You Love, The Cookout Classic, The Future of Protein, and The Future of Protein Beyond Meat and design trademarks.

