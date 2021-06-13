Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Grows Stake in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 822,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,256 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.14% of Synchrony Financial worth $30,504,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. rhino investment partners Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $4,964,000. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 8.7% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,241,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $172,479,000 after purchasing an additional 339,623 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Synchrony Financial by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,786,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,821,008,000 after acquiring an additional 3,460,644 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in Synchrony Financial by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 64,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,617,000 after acquiring an additional 2,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. grew its stake in Synchrony Financial by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 6,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. 90.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Synchrony Financial alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on SYF shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Synchrony Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.54.

In other news, insider David P. Melito sold 2,205 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.16, for a total value of $92,962.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $731,138.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Synchrony Financial stock opened at $49.37 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. Synchrony Financial has a 1-year low of $21.04 and a 1-year high of $50.96. The stock has a market cap of $28.71 billion, a PE ratio of 13.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.84.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.23. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 13.57% and a return on equity of 18.81%. The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Synchrony Financial will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.85%.

Synchrony Financial announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, May 25th that allows the company to buyback $2.90 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 10.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Synchrony Financial Profile

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides a range of specialized financing programs and consumer banking products to digital, retail, home, auto, travel, health, and pet industries. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards, dual cards, and installment loans.

Read More: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF).

Receive News & Ratings for Synchrony Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchrony Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.