Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Grows Stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 875,060 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,411 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.14% of ZTO Express (Cayman) worth $25,460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 13.3% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 34.6% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,590 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 11.6% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,389 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 0.3% during the first quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 174,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,072,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 9.9% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,548 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) stock opened at $31.60 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.08. ZTO Express has a 52 week low of $26.44 and a 52 week high of $38.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.23.

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The transportation company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.23). ZTO Express (Cayman) had a net margin of 15.97% and a return on equity of 10.16%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ZTO Express will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 8th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 7th.

ZTO has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 target price (down from $37.00) on shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th.

ZTO Express (Cayman)

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. As of December 31, 2019, it operated a fleet of approximately 6,450 self-owned trucks.

