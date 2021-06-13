Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $25.15 Million Position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lowered its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 13.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 267,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 40,793 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.09% of Discover Financial Services worth $25,148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 216,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,586,000 after purchasing an additional 8,650 shares in the last quarter. Palladium Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 245,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,355,000 after purchasing an additional 2,008 shares in the last quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC boosted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 28,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,684,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,037,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,542,000 after purchasing an additional 66,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truadvice LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 1st quarter valued at $290,000. Institutional investors own 85.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

Shares of NYSE:DFS opened at $123.15 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $37.55 billion, a PE ratio of 13.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.84. Discover Financial Services has a 1-year low of $45.40 and a 1-year high of $125.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $111.84.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $5.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.82 by $2.22. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 28.88% and a net margin of 22.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.25) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 13.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.89%.

In other news, Director Michael H. Moskow sold 3,824 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.97, for a total value of $443,469.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 51,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,943,810.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Daniel Peter Capozzi sold 9,970 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.30, for a total value of $1,059,811.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,874,564.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,794 shares of company stock valued at $3,213,580. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on DFS shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $111.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.31.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital banking and payment services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts, checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

Further Reading: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.