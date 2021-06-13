Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $25.53 Million Stock Position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp reduced its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) by 20.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 21,571 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.06% of Parker-Hannifin worth $25,529,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PH. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 310,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,324,000 after purchasing an additional 43,094 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 33,287 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,068,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,962 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,441,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter worth about $539,000. 78.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $305.00 to $340.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $331.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $283.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $305.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $324.14.

Shares of PH opened at $301.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $312.96. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 52-week low of $170.30 and a 52-week high of $324.68. The firm has a market cap of $38.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.02, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.79.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by $0.33. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 25.33% and a net margin of 11.34%. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.92 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 14.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were given a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. This is an increase from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is 38.18%.

In other news, VP Mark T. Czaja sold 653 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.82, for a total value of $202,965.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Andrew D. Ross sold 3,928 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.04, for a total value of $1,257,117.12. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,679,499.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,806 shares of company stock valued at $9,452,769. Insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

