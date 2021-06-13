Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $26.01 Million Holdings in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp cut its holdings in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 11.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 206,295 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after selling 25,827 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.08% of Xilinx worth $26,007,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Xilinx in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xilinx during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xilinx during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Xilinx by 368.2% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 206 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Xilinx during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. 79.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Xilinx alerts:

Shares of XLNX stock opened at $128.50 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $125.71. Xilinx, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.08 and a 12 month high of $154.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.23 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 5.50, a current ratio of 6.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.07. Xilinx had a return on equity of 29.70% and a net margin of 20.54%. The company had revenue of $851.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $813.90 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Xilinx, Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Vamsi Boppana sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.72, for a total transaction of $371,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,575 shares in the company, valued at $937,179. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Xilinx Profile

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. The company offers integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

Recommended Story: What Factors Can Affect Return on Equity?



Receive News & Ratings for Xilinx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xilinx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.