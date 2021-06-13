Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $26.47 Million Stock Position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp reduced its stake in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 382,325 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,803 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.10% of Tyson Foods worth $26,471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC now owns 34,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,555,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Trust Investment Advisors boosted its stake in Tyson Foods by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 16,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Bay Rivers Group boosted its stake in Tyson Foods by 0.8% in the first quarter. Bay Rivers Group now owns 20,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,506,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC boosted its stake in Tyson Foods by 4.8% in the first quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 3,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wrapmanager Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 3.8% during the first quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 4,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. 64.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TSN. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Tyson Foods from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Barclays raised their price objective on Tyson Foods from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Tyson Foods from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Stephens raised their price objective on Tyson Foods from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Tyson Foods from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.71.

In other news, insider Shane Miller sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $385,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,934 shares in the company, valued at $995,918. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSN stock opened at $77.37 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.74. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.28 and a fifty-two week high of $81.79.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $11.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.14 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 15.26% and a net margin of 5.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 6.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.445 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is 31.56%.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products , such as hides and meats.

