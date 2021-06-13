Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $27.61 Million Stock Position in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in International Paper (NYSE:IP) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 533,573 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 2,839 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.14% of International Paper worth $27,608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IP. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of International Paper in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of International Paper in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Paper in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Paper in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Paper in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

Get International Paper alerts:

In other news, SVP John V. Sims sold 8,909 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.87, for a total value of $560,108.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on IP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of International Paper from $49.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of International Paper from $78.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of International Paper from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.36.

NYSE:IP opened at $63.65 on Friday. International Paper has a 12 month low of $32.59 and a 12 month high of $65.27. The company has a market capitalization of $24.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.01 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $60.23.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.17. International Paper had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 15.84%. The company had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that International Paper will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be given a $0.5125 dividend. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 26th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is 73.21%.

International Paper Profile

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Paper (NYSE:IP).

Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.