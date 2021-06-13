Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $28.90 Million Stock Holdings in Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in shares of Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) by 522.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 269,984 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 226,596 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.09% of Bilibili worth $28,904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BILI. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Bilibili by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 15,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,115,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Bilibili by 33.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after acquiring an additional 3,224 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Bilibili by 60.3% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 178,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,267,000 after acquiring an additional 66,969 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Bilibili by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 24,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,072,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Bilibili during the fourth quarter worth about $19,716,000. 47.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bilibili alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Nomura upgraded Bilibili from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. TheStreet downgraded Bilibili from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bilibili from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. New Street Research assumed coverage on Bilibili in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Finally, CLSA assumed coverage on Bilibili in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $128.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Bilibili has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.56.

Shares of BILI stock opened at $111.41 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -77.91 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 4.18 and a current ratio of 4.18. Bilibili Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.29 and a fifty-two week high of $157.66.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.87) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($1.45). The firm had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.74 billion. Bilibili had a negative net margin of 24.93% and a negative return on equity of 26.89%. The company’s revenue was up 68.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.43) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Bilibili Inc. will post -1.99 EPS for the current year.

About Bilibili

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. Its platform offers a range of content, including video services, mobile games, and value-added service, as well as ACG-related comic and audio content. The company's video services include professional user generated videos, occupationally generated videos, and live broadcasting.

Featured Article: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Bilibili Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bilibili and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.