Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $29.37 Million Holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) by 131.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 135,857 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 77,214 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.16% of IAC/InterActiveCorp worth $29,369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IAC. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 181,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,281,000 after buying an additional 9,623 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 299.6% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 16,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,079,000 after acquiring an additional 12,191 shares during the period. 86.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get IAC/InterActiveCorp alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on IAC. Zacks Investment Research cut IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Cowen increased their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $265.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $253.00 to $291.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $278.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $276.00 to $193.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. IAC/InterActiveCorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.87.

IAC opened at $152.86 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $217.56. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 52-week low of $66.81 and a 52-week high of $179.12.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $3.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $3.95. The business had revenue of $876.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $824.48 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($2.49) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post -2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

IAC/InterActiveCorp Profile

IAC/InterActiveCorp operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company offers digital marketplace service which connects consumers with service professionals for repairing, remodeling, cleaning, and landscaping solutions under the HomeAdvisor, Angie's List, and Handy brands; Vimeo, a cloud-based software platform for professionals, teams, and organizations to create, collaborate, and communicate with video; and Dotdash, a portfolio of digital publishing brands that provides information and inspiration in select vertical content categories, as well as provides original and engaging digital content in a various formats, including articles, illustrations, videos, and images.

Recommended Story: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for IAC/InterActiveCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAC/InterActiveCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.