Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $29.79 Million Stock Position in Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lowered its position in shares of Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) by 6.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 731,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 50,858 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.20% of Duke Realty worth $29,788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Realty by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 26,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Realty by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 117,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,917,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Realty by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 25,407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after buying an additional 1,694 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Realty by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 110,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,631,000 after buying an additional 6,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Realty by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 68,565 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,875,000 after buying an additional 1,515 shares during the last quarter. 96.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DRE stock opened at $49.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $18.49 billion, a PE ratio of 51.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $45.69. Duke Realty Co. has a fifty-two week low of $34.01 and a fifty-two week high of $49.72.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $258.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.25 million. Duke Realty had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 34.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Duke Realty Co. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.255 per share. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Duke Realty’s payout ratio is 67.11%.

In related news, EVP Nicholas C. Anthony sold 34,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.74, for a total value of $1,482,223.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO James B. Connor sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.06, for a total value of $821,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 141,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,820,583.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 100,680 shares of company stock worth $4,439,203 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on DRE shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on Duke Realty from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Duke Realty from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Duke Realty from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Duke Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Duke Realty from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Duke Realty currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.25.

Duke Realty Profile

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 159 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is a member of the S&P 500 Index.

