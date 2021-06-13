Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $31.57 Million Stock Holdings in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp cut its holdings in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) by 6.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 555,695 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 35,337 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.35% of A. O. Smith worth $31,566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in A. O. Smith in the fourth quarter worth about $83,930,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in A. O. Smith by 410.6% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,101,522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,386,000 after purchasing an additional 885,796 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in A. O. Smith by 200.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,001,596 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,908,000 after purchasing an additional 668,383 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in A. O. Smith by 113.4% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,140,741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,535,000 after purchasing an additional 606,273 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in A. O. Smith by 51.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,209,930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,328,000 after purchasing an additional 413,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.42% of the company’s stock.

Get A. O. Smith alerts:

AOS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on A. O. Smith from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on A. O. Smith from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.88.

NYSE:AOS opened at $68.94 on Friday. A. O. Smith Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.88 and a fifty-two week high of $73.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The company has a market cap of $11.06 billion, a PE ratio of 28.61, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.11.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 22.37% and a net margin of 12.91%. The business had revenue of $769.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $768.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. A. O. Smith’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that A. O. Smith Co. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.15%.

In other news, VP James F. Stern sold 44,300 shares of A. O. Smith stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.15, for a total transaction of $3,107,645.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $203,294.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Wallace E. Goodwin sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $140,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $665,070. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 144,728 shares of company stock worth $10,154,676 in the last quarter. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A. O. Smith Company Profile

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

See Also: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS).

Receive News & Ratings for A. O. Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A. O. Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.