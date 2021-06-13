Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Increases Position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 116,801 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,762 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.16% of United Rentals worth $31,162,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of United Rentals in the 1st quarter valued at $59,572,000. Forsta AP Fonden grew its position in shares of United Rentals by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 15,700 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,170,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of United Rentals by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 60,582 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,050,000 after buying an additional 11,155 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of United Rentals by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 7,582 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,497,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of United Rentals in the 4th quarter valued at $256,000. 95.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

URI stock opened at $305.34 on Friday. United Rentals, Inc. has a one year low of $136.51 and a one year high of $354.60. The firm has a market cap of $22.10 billion, a PE ratio of 24.06, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $326.88.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.35. United Rentals had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 29.36%. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.35 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 21.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Jessica Graziano sold 2,452 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.65, for a total value of $862,245.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,858 shares in the company, valued at $5,576,465.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

URI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of United Rentals from $370.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $280.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of United Rentals in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $246.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $280.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $286.77.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

