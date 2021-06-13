Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Lowers Holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp trimmed its holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 15.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 165,651 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 30,719 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.06% of General Dynamics worth $29,794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GD. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in General Dynamics in the third quarter valued at $5,685,000. Mattern Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 32,416 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,824,000 after acquiring an additional 1,660 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 23,946 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,563,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 12,270 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,826,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth about $603,000. 85.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GD. Robert W. Baird raised shares of General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $243.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $160.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $154.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. General Dynamics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $190.13.

GD stock opened at $191.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $54.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.35. General Dynamics Co. has a 12 month low of $129.17 and a 12 month high of $197.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $188.69.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $9.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.95 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 21.27%. General Dynamics’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.43 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.27%.

General Dynamics announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, June 2nd that permits the company to buyback 10,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the aerospace company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

