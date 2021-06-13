Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Lowers Stake in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp cut its stake in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 6.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 237,671 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 17,490 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.10% of Copart worth $27,250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CPRT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Copart by 450.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,072,735 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $518,256,000 after buying an additional 3,332,772 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Copart in the 4th quarter valued at about $254,847,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Copart by 93.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,461,492 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $185,974,000 after buying an additional 707,892 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Copart by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,047,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,285,932,000 after buying an additional 665,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Copart by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,471,366 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $696,231,000 after buying an additional 471,725 shares in the last quarter. 80.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Copart alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CPRT opened at $124.84 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $122.74. The firm has a market cap of $29.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.47 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.63 and a quick ratio of 3.54. Copart, Inc. has a 1 year low of $78.55 and a 1 year high of $130.96.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $733.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $623.52 million. Copart had a net margin of 34.26% and a return on equity of 28.29%. The business’s revenue was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Copart, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CPRT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Copart from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Barrington Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Copart in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.33.

In related news, Chairman Willis J. Johnson sold 234,012 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.10, for a total transaction of $25,296,697.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,261,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $136,345,232.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James E. Meeks sold 77,861 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.55, for a total transaction of $8,607,533.55. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 77,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,607,533.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Copart Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Featured Story: Basic Economics

Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.