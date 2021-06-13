Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Makes New $30.17 Million Investment in BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 276,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,171,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.11% of BioNTech at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BNTX. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of BioNTech in the first quarter valued at $544,000. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of BioNTech in the first quarter valued at $282,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of BioNTech by 1,422.2% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA purchased a new position in shares of BioNTech in the first quarter valued at $805,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of BioNTech in the first quarter valued at $114,000. 12.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BNTX stock opened at $238.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 2.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $181.39. BioNTech SE has a 12-month low of $47.01 and a 12-month high of $252.78. The company has a market capitalization of $57.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.00 and a beta of -1.58.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $4.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $1.30. BioNTech had a return on equity of 91.61% and a net margin of 48.40%. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7294.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that BioNTech SE will post 30.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BNTX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $104.00 price target on BioNTech and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on BioNTech from $118.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on BioNTech in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $173.00 price objective for the company. Berenberg Bank set a $130.00 price objective on BioNTech and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $206.00 price objective (up previously from $135.00) on shares of BioNTech in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. BioNTech has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.30.

BioNTech Company Profile

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in the developing of FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I/II trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116 for non-small cell lung cancer.It also develops neoantigen specific immunotherapies, such as Autogene cevumeran (BNT122), which is in Phase II clinical trial for first-line melanoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors; mRNA intratumoral immunotherapy comprising SAR441000 that is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and BNT141 and BNT142 to treat multiple solid tumors.

