Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Makes New $30.17 Million Investment in BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 276,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,171,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.11% of BioNTech at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BNTX. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of BioNTech in the first quarter valued at $544,000. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of BioNTech in the first quarter valued at $282,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of BioNTech by 1,422.2% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA purchased a new position in shares of BioNTech in the first quarter valued at $805,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of BioNTech in the first quarter valued at $114,000. 12.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of BNTX stock opened at $238.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 2.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $181.39. BioNTech SE has a 12-month low of $47.01 and a 12-month high of $252.78. The company has a market capitalization of $57.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.00 and a beta of -1.58.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BNTX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $104.00 price target on BioNTech and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on BioNTech from $118.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on BioNTech in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $173.00 price objective for the company. Berenberg Bank set a $130.00 price objective on BioNTech and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $206.00 price objective (up previously from $135.00) on shares of BioNTech in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. BioNTech has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.30.
BioNTech Company Profile
BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in the developing of FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I/II trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116 for non-small cell lung cancer.It also develops neoantigen specific immunotherapies, such as Autogene cevumeran (BNT122), which is in Phase II clinical trial for first-line melanoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors; mRNA intratumoral immunotherapy comprising SAR441000 that is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and BNT141 and BNT142 to treat multiple solid tumors.
