Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Raises Holdings in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) by 15.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 441,880 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,476 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.17% of Masco worth $25,030,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Masco by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,089,153 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,203,342,000 after acquiring an additional 303,715 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Masco by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,108,106 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $390,448,000 after acquiring an additional 39,715 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Masco by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,525,873 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $248,608,000 after buying an additional 969,633 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in Masco by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 4,122,520 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $246,939,000 after buying an additional 644,239 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Masco by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,778,682 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $207,563,000 after buying an additional 134,086 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Masco alerts:

MAS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. TheStreet cut Masco from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Truist increased their price objective on Masco from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Masco in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Masco currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.59.

In other news, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.12, for a total value of $681,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 216,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,755,200.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 32,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.11, for a total value of $2,089,640.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 89,869 shares in the company, valued at $5,851,370.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 82,656 shares of company stock valued at $5,385,570. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

MAS stock opened at $58.75 on Friday. Masco Co. has a twelve month low of $44.44 and a twelve month high of $68.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.62. The company has a market cap of $14.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.71 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is $62.46.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.23. Masco had a return on equity of 361.42% and a net margin of 10.40%. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Masco Co. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a $0.235 dividend. This is a positive change from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.13%.

Masco Profile

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

Further Reading: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS).

Receive News & Ratings for Masco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.