Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Reduces Position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp cut its position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 15.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 346,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 64,794 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.09% of Prudential Financial worth $30,337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PRU. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 93,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,272,000 after buying an additional 19,489 shares during the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $262,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 22,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,795,000 after buying an additional 3,124 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $510,000. Finally, Avantax Planning Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. 54.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PRU stock opened at $105.53 on Friday. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $57.11 and a one year high of $109.17. The firm has a market cap of $41.58 billion, a PE ratio of 16.01, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $102.43.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $4.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $1.36. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 7.56%. The firm had revenue of $14.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.32 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Prudential Financial announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, May 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 24th. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.05%.

In related news, CFO Kenneth Tanji sold 29,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.94, for a total value of $2,663,177.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 36,477 shares in the company, valued at $3,317,218.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on PRU shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $92.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $85.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Prudential Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.23.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

