Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 103,163 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp reduced its holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 15.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 546,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 103,163 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.08% of Aflac worth $27,360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Aflac by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 5,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 41,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,106,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Murphy Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. now owns 36,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,861,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Aflac alerts:

In other news, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 2,230 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.94, for a total value of $122,516.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $739,327.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James Todd Daniels sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.43, for a total value of $1,512,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,532,113.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 36,548 shares of company stock valued at $1,856,657. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

AFL has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Aflac from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Aflac from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Aflac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Aflac in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Securities increased their target price on Aflac from $48.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.92.

NYSE AFL opened at $56.25 on Friday. Aflac Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $33.37 and a fifty-two week high of $57.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.85. The stock has a market cap of $38.23 billion, a PE ratio of 7.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.00.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.32. Aflac had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 24.09%. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.61%.

Aflac Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

Further Reading: Commodities

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL).

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.