Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 131,377 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lowered its position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 18.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 563,548 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 131,377 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $30,692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UBER. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 122,006,738 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $6,222,343,000 after acquiring an additional 20,549,153 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 73.3% in the fourth quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 34,833,403 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,776,504,000 after acquiring an additional 14,728,949 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $720,148,000. Tiger Global Management LLC boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 78.1% in the fourth quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 27,681,399 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,411,751,000 after acquiring an additional 12,142,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $430,200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

NYSE:UBER opened at $50.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $93.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.33 and a beta of 1.55. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.39 and a 52-week high of $64.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 34.45% and a negative return on equity of 42.11%. On average, equities analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Tony West sold 6,500 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.31, for a total transaction of $372,515.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 189,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,837,779.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 4.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on UBER. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Uber Technologies from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday. JMP Securities raised their target price on Uber Technologies from $58.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Barclays raised their target price on Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Uber Technologies from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Uber Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.68.

Uber Technologies Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services and other forms of transportation services, including public transit, as well as connect riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, other stores, and delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

Read More: What are catch-up contributions?

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.