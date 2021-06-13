Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 197,081 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp cut its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 18.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 899,250 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 197,081 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.06% of Freeport-McMoRan worth $29,318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 83.0% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 851 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 76.5% in the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 962 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. 77.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FCX has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Citigroup raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.31.

In related news, Director Gerald J. Ford sold 18,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.99, for a total value of $746,018.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 42,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.35, for a total transaction of $1,757,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 82,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,425,309.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 84,922 shares of company stock valued at $3,535,419 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE FCX opened at $40.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.68. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.78 and a 52-week high of $46.10.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.74 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 11.13%. Freeport-McMoRan’s quarterly revenue was up 73.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.18) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th were issued a $0.075 dividend. This is a positive change from Freeport-McMoRan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is presently 55.56%.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

