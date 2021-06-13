Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 32,799 Shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lowered its stake in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) by 7.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 387,735 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 32,799 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.11% of Fortive worth $27,391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FTV. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Fortive during the fourth quarter worth $1,268,000. Bailard Inc. increased its position in Fortive by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 3,159 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Fortive by 172.1% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,802 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,261,000 after acquiring an additional 11,259 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in Fortive during the fourth quarter worth $315,000. Finally, Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC increased its position in Fortive by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 10,115 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $719,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period. 91.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FTV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Fortive from $79.00 to $75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Fortive from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Fortive from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Fortive from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Fortive has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.77.

Shares of NYSE:FTV opened at $71.44 on Friday. Fortive Co. has a 52 week low of $60.82 and a 52 week high of $82.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $71.96. The firm has a market cap of $24.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.89, a PEG ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.13.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. Fortive had a net margin of 27.76% and a return on equity of 12.85%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fortive Co. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.40%.

In related news, Director Steven M. Rales sold 60,107 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.79, for a total transaction of $4,194,867.53. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,250,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $226,822,524.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Steven M. Rales sold 1,368,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.45, for a total transaction of $99,124,641.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,250,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $235,467,716.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Fortive

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Intelligent Operating Solutions segment offers connected reliability tools; environment, health, safety, and quality enterprise software products; facility and asset lifecycle software; pre-construction planning and construction procurement solutions; ruggedized professional test tools; electric, pressure, and temperature calibration tools; and portable gas detection tools for a range of vertical end markets including manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and others.

