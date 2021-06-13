Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 34,851 Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp reduced its position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) by 10.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 289,855 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 34,851 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.09% of Simon Property Group worth $30,225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Simon Property Group in the first quarter worth $33,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Simon Property Group by 2,192.3% in the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in Simon Property Group in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Simon Property Group in the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Simon Property Group in the first quarter worth $38,000. 86.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SPG opened at $134.23 on Friday. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.03 and a twelve month high of $136.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.03, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.53, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.95.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.89). The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 40.13% and a net margin of 24.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.43 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 9.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th were given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is 57.08%.

Several research analysts recently commented on SPG shares. Mizuho raised their target price on Simon Property Group from $97.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $112.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, April 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI raised Simon Property Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $112.00 to $128.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Simon Property Group from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.06.

In other news, Director J Albert Smith, Jr. acquired 385 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $116.37 per share, for a total transaction of $44,802.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,807 shares in the company, valued at $1,024,870.59. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 8.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

