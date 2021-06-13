Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 39,092 Shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp cut its stake in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) by 19.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 156,963 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,092 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.07% of Trane Technologies worth $25,617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 239.1% in the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 310.5% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 180.0% in the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. 78.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Trane Technologies from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Trane Technologies from $164.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Trane Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $206.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Trane Technologies from $157.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Trane Technologies from $187.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Trane Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $165.73.

Shares of NYSE TT opened at $185.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Trane Technologies plc has a 52 week low of $84.17 and a 52 week high of $189.93. The company has a market capitalization of $44.30 billion, a PE ratio of 40.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $177.86.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.39. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 19.52% and a net margin of 8.72%. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. Trane Technologies’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies plc will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is 52.91%.

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services climate control products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and transport solutions. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

