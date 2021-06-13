Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 43,971 Shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp cut its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) by 18.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 195,069 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 43,971 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.06% of Agilent Technologies worth $24,688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of A. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $358,609,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 1,260.9% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 1,963,381 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $232,642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,819,111 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the first quarter worth about $92,838,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 161.7% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,140,216 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $135,104,000 after purchasing an additional 704,459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarus Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the first quarter worth about $3,398,000.

Shares of NYSE:A opened at $143.53 on Friday. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.71 and a 1 year high of $143.60. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $134.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.75, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The medical research company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 24.14% and a net margin of 15.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be issued a $0.194 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is 23.78%.

Agilent Technologies announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 16th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the medical research company to reacquire up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Canaccord Genuity raised Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.69.

In related news, VP Samraat S. Raha sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total value of $127,500.00. Also, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 15,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.26, for a total value of $1,966,274.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 279,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,358,692.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,079 shares of company stock valued at $6,544,104 in the last quarter.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid and gas chromatography systems and components; liquid and gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass and optical emission spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate readers; laboratory software, information management, and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

