Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 51,948 Shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp reduced its stake in shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) by 13.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 324,661 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 51,948 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.13% of Ameren worth $26,358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Central Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in Ameren by 1.2% during the first quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 11,739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $955,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. STA Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ameren by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. STA Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,991 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA boosted its position in shares of Ameren by 1.1% during the first quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 14,733 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC boosted its position in shares of Ameren by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 10,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $787,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Mosaic Family Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Ameren by 2.1% during the first quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 8,109 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $660,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. 76.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on Ameren in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Ameren from $87.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Barclays boosted their target price on Ameren from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Ameren from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $84.00 to $89.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.17.

In related news, insider Richard J. Mark sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.17, for a total value of $487,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Fadi M. Diya sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.91, for a total transaction of $671,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AEE opened at $85.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $83.99. Ameren Co. has a 52-week low of $67.14 and a 52-week high of $86.90.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 16.18%. Ameren’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ameren Co. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 8th. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.86%.

Ameren Company Profile

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

