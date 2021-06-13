Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 52,604 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp decreased its position in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 13.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 342,909 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,604 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.14% of Church & Dwight worth $29,951,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its position in Church & Dwight by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 17,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,566,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Bickling Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Church & Dwight during the 1st quarter worth $256,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the 1st quarter worth $1,246,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,958,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,059,000 after purchasing an additional 23,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cim LLC grew its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Cim LLC now owns 22,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,026,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.57% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CMO Britta Bomhard sold 15,680 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.55, for a total transaction of $1,310,064.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 20,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,751,458.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CHD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Church & Dwight from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.43.

NYSE:CHD opened at $84.69 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.94, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.03 and a twelve month high of $98.96.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.02. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 23.00% and a net margin of 15.63%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. Church & Dwight’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.2525 per share. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is 35.69%.

Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; and cold remedy products under the ZICAM brand.

