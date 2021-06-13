Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 782,788 Shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) by 45.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 927,162 shares of the company’s stock after selling 782,788 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.16% of Invitation Homes worth $28,274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Hotaling Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Invitation Homes by 0.7% in the first quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 44,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,425,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Invitation Homes by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 9,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Invitation Homes by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in Invitation Homes by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 94,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,812,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank increased its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 2.4% during the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 23,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:INVH opened at $37.71 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.41 billion, a PE ratio of 29.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.35 and a 12-month high of $38.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.88.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $475.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $473.21 million. Invitation Homes had a net margin of 11.01% and a return on equity of 2.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.13%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Invitation Homes from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Invitation Homes from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Invitation Homes in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Invitation Homes from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Invitation Homes from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.42.

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

