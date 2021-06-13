Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 80,523 Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp reduced its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 27.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 213,198 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 80,523 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.08% of Cadence Design Systems worth $29,199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 20,123 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,757,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 24,213 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 58,260 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,981,000 after purchasing an additional 4,316 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,710 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optimus Prime Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 1st quarter worth $1,370,000. 84.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

In other news, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.47, for a total transaction of $7,373,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 793,894 shares in the company, valued at $117,075,548.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas P. Beckley sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $2,610,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 248,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,991,175. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 245,214 shares of company stock valued at $33,519,066 over the last 90 days. 2.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CDNS stock opened at $129.28 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $132.06. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.75 and a 12 month high of $149.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The software maker reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.08. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 27.00% and a net margin of 23.34%. The firm had revenue of $736.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $717.79 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp increased their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $127.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Cadence Design Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.92.

About Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

Further Reading: Buy-Side Analysts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS).

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.