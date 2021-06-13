Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Trims Holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) by 7.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 689,473 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,802 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.09% of Corteva worth $30,391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CTVA. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Corteva by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 36,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,394,000 after acquiring an additional 2,317 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Corteva during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,278,000. Centre Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corteva during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,750,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Corteva by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 2,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Corteva by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,590,000 after acquiring an additional 9,028 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.59% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Rajan Gajaria acquired 2,600 shares of Corteva stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $49.67 per share, for a total transaction of $129,142.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Brian Titus sold 29,937 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.04, for a total value of $1,468,110.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CTVA opened at $44.54 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $46.77. The company has a market cap of $32.83 billion, a PE ratio of 33.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Corteva, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.83 and a 1-year high of $49.98.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.86 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 5.14% and a net margin of 6.99%. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Corteva, Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.67%.

CTVA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Loop Capital upgraded Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 19th. Bank of America downgraded Corteva from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Corteva from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Argus upped their price target on Corteva from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Corteva from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Corteva has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.07.

Corteva Profile

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

