Mixin (XIN) Price Hits $342.18 on Major Exchanges

Mixin (CURRENCY:XIN) traded down 14.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 13th. During the last week, Mixin has traded 3% lower against the US dollar. Mixin has a total market capitalization of $191.89 million and $12,054.00 worth of Mixin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mixin coin can now be purchased for approximately $342.18 or 0.00880044 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Mixin alerts:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0521 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000009 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00224538 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Mixin Profile

XIN is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Mixin’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 560,771 coins. Mixin’s official website is mixin.one . The Reddit community for Mixin is /r/mixin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Mixin is medium.com/mixinnetwork . Mixin’s official Twitter account is @XIN_Foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Mixin (XIN) bills itself as a free and lightning-fast peer-to-peer transactional network for digital assets. Leveraging Directed Acyclic Graph (DAG) and Byzantine Fault-Tolerant protocols, Mixin aspires to help other blockchains 'achieve trillions of TPS, sub-second final confirmations, zero transaction fees, enhanced privacy, and unlimited extensibility'. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), Mixin Network (Backup) “

Mixin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mixin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mixin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mixin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Mixin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mixin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.