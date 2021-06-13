Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) 24 Hour Volume Tops $148,090.00

Modern Investment Coin (CURRENCY:MODIC) traded up 2.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 13th. One Modern Investment Coin coin can now be bought for about $0.30 or 0.00000771 BTC on popular exchanges. Modern Investment Coin has a market capitalization of $1.62 million and $148,090.00 worth of Modern Investment Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Modern Investment Coin has traded up 16.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Modern Investment Coin alerts:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000611 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.61 or 0.00027316 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00004055 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0857 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001507 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000313 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0351 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Cashhand (CHND) traded 15.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001958 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000054 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001427 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin Profile

Modern Investment Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Modern Investment Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Modern Investment Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Modern Investment Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Modern Investment Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Modern Investment Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.